Componenta Corporation has on 16 May 2016 issued a convertible capital loan of EUR 40 million. From the issued convertible capital loan 4,106 shares of the loan have been used for the subscription of 8,212,000 new shares in Componenta Corporation.



The new shares have been entered into the Trade Register today on 23.12.2016. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the Company's shares is 176,137,224.



The new shares will be traded in the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd main list approximately as from 27.12.2016. The new shares provide the right to dividends and other shareholder rights as from the registration date.



Componenta is a metal sector company with international operations and production plants located in Finland, Turkey, the Netherlands and Sweden. The net sales of Componenta were EUR 495 million in 2015 and its share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The Group employs approx. 3,500 people. Componenta specializes in supplying cast and machined components and total solutions made of them to its global customers, who are manufacturers of vehicles, machines and equipment.