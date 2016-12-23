Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter - the Commission) on 23rd December, 2016 announced revised public electricity prices for 2017, which was approved by the Board of the Company on 16th December.



ESO recalculated electricity prices after the Commission has reviewed and increased the price of public service obligations (PSO) and public electricity price cap.



As of 1st January 2017 electricity price for ESO private clients will decrease by an average of 4.9% compared to the second half of 2016.



