EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 December 2016 SHARES



COMPONENTA CORPORATION: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL LOAN



A total of 8 212 000 shares subscribed with the convertible capital loan of Componenta Corporation will be traded as old shares as of 27 December 2016.



Identifiers of Componenta Corporation's share:



Trading code: CTH1V ISIN code: FI0009010110 Orderbook id: 24247 Number of shares: 176 137 224



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 23.12.2016 OSAKKEET



COMPONENTA OYJ: VAIHDETTAVALLA PÄÄOMALAINALLA MERKITYT OSAKKEET



Componenta Oyj:n vaihdettavalla pääomalainalla merkityt yhteensä 8.212.000 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 27.12.2016 alkaen.



Componenta Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: CTH1V ISIN-koodi: FI0009010110 id: 24247 Osakemäärä: 176.137.224



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260