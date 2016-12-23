sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,24 Euro		+0,04
+0,30 %
WKN: A14S60 ISIN: SE0007100599 Ticker-Symbol: SVHH 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,19
13,323
09:49
13,229
13,258
09:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB A13,24+0,30 %