F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Disposal of Property

To:RNS

Date:23 December 2016

From: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited



Disposal of Property

The Board announces that, on 22 December 2016,the Company completed the sale of its Freehold interest in 25 Great Pulteney Street, London W1 for £54.4 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 3.95 per cent. The propertycomprises a seven-storey building providing high quality, contemporary, Grade A office accommodation and is fully let to four tenants.The sale price compares to the valuation as at 30 September 2016 of £51.2 million.

25 Great Pulteney Street is a property that the Company fully redeveloped, completing in 2011. It was subsequently leased at high rents reflecting the quality of the building. The most recent re- letting achieved a rent of £96.50psf. The disposal crystallises substantial value for the Company, reduces its exposure to Central London and allows capital to be deployed into other opportunities.





All enquiries to:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745324

Fax: 01481 745051



Richard Kirby

BMO REP Asset Management plc

Tel: 020 7499 2244



Graeme Caton

Winterflood Securities Limited

Tel: 020 3100 0268





