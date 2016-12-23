sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
23.12.2016 | 09:50
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Disposal of Property

To:RNS
Date:23 December 2016
From: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited

Disposal of Property

The Board announces that, on 22 December 2016,the Company completed the sale of its Freehold interest in 25 Great Pulteney Street, London W1 for £54.4 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 3.95 per cent. The propertycomprises a seven-storey building providing high quality, contemporary, Grade A office accommodation and is fully let to four tenants.The sale price compares to the valuation as at 30 September 2016 of £51.2 million.

25 Great Pulteney Street is a property that the Company fully redeveloped, completing in 2011. It was subsequently leased at high rents reflecting the quality of the building. The most recent re- letting achieved a rent of £96.50psf. The disposal crystallises substantial value for the Company, reduces its exposure to Central London and allows capital to be deployed into other opportunities.


All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745324
Fax: 01481 745051

Richard Kirby
BMO REP Asset Management plc
Tel: 020 7499 2244

Graeme Caton
Winterflood Securities Limited
Tel: 020 3100 0268



© 2016 PR Newswire