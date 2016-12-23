F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Disposal of Property

To:RNS
Date:23 December 2016
From: F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited
Disposal of Property
The Board announces that, on 22 December 2016,the Company completed the sale of its Freehold interest in 25 Great Pulteney Street, London W1 for £54.4 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 3.95 per cent. The propertycomprises a seven-storey building providing high quality, contemporary, Grade A office accommodation and is fully let to four tenants.The sale price compares to the valuation as at 30 September 2016 of £51.2 million.
25 Great Pulteney Street is a property that the Company fully redeveloped, completing in 2011. It was subsequently leased at high rents reflecting the quality of the building. The most recent re- letting achieved a rent of £96.50psf. The disposal crystallises substantial value for the Company, reduces its exposure to Central London and allows capital to be deployed into other opportunities.
All enquiries to:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St. Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745324
Fax: 01481 745051
Richard Kirby
BMO REP Asset Management plc
Tel: 020 7499 2244
Graeme Caton
Winterflood Securities Limited
Tel: 020 3100 0268