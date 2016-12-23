Extraordinary General Meeting of Axactor AB (publ)

OSLO, Norway, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Axactor AB has received a request to call for an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") from the following shareholders who together represent more than 10 % of the shares in the company: Banca Sistema S.P.A, Diradi S.r.l, Vardfjell AS, Gvepseborg AS, Latino Invest AS, Fryden AS, Alpette AS, Andres Lopez Sanchez, David Martin Ibeas and Stefano Inguscio.

The EGM will be conducted on 20 January 2017, at. 1100 CET, at MAQS Advokatbyrå Stockholm, Mäster Samuelsgatan 20, Stockholm, Sweden. Registration starts at 1030 CET. An English office translation of the Swedish original notice of meeting is attached. On the agenda is election of board of directors and election committee

Registration

Those who wish to participate at the EGM must,

-be recorded as shareholders in the Euroclear Sweden

AB share register 13 January 2017, and

-notify their intention to participate to the Company at any time before 1600 (CET) on 16 January 2017.

Notice of participation shall be made by email to: mark.kristoffersson@maqs.com or by regular mail to Axactor AB (publ), Extra Bolagsstämma 2017, c/o MAQS Advokatbyrå, Box 7009, 103 86 Stockholm, or by telefax +46 8 407 09 10.

When giving notice of attendance, please include the shareholder's name, personal or corporate identity number, address, mobile phone number, number of shares, and possible assistant that will attend (maximum two assistants).

Shareholding in the name of a nominee

If your shares are so called "nominee-registered shares" you must in order to be entitled to participate at the EGM ask the trustee to temporarily register the shares in your own names, so that your shares are officially registered in the Euroclear Sweden AB share register as per 13 January 2017. Such registration may be temporary.

Shareholding registered in the Norwegian VPS system

Please note that shareholders who are registered in the Norwegian VPS system must in order to be entitled to participate at the EGM request a temporary entry as shareholders in the Euroclear Sweden AB share register. Shareholders who wish to participate at the EGM (by proxy or personally) must notify DNB about this by sending email to vote@dnb.no later than noon. 12:00 (CET) on 10 January 2017 (or by postal mail to DNB Verdipapirservice, PO Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo) so that DNB can ensure an entry is made in the Euroclear Sweden AB share register at 13 January 2017 when such registration must be executed. After the EGM, DNB will procure that your shares are re-registered in the VPS system (Norwegian Central Securities Depository).

Attached is a proxy form that can be used by the shareholders who would like to vote at the EGM by appointing a proxy/attorney-in-fact.

