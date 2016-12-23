The share buy-back programme runs from 30 November 2016 to 19 January 2017. In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 5.0 million. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), which ensures that RTX is protected against violation of insider legislation in relation to the share buy-back programme.



Since the announcement as of 30 November 2016, the following transactions have been made under the program:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 12,286 126.26 1,551,200 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 December 2016 1,200 134.00 160,800 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 December 2016 1,200 135.00 162,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 December 2016 1,200 133.50 160,200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 December 2016 1,200 134.00 160,800 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 December 2016 1,200 136.00 163,200 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 18,286 128.96 2,358,200 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 635,085 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.73% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact:



CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



