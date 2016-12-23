STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Lagercrantz Group has acquired all the shares in the Finnish company Exilight Oy.

Exilight develops, manufactures and markets emergency lighting systems, primarily to the building sector. Customers consist primarily of installation companies and wholesalers. The company's operations are based in Tampere and Helsinki and it generates annual sales of about MEUR 2.7 with good profitability.

"Exilight is a company with a strong position in its market niche and thus is well-suited to the Lagercrantz Group. The company will cooperate with our other companies in the group within the lighting and the electricity sector. We are very much looking forward to supporting Exilight in its continued expansion," says Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO of Lagercrantz Group.

Harri Lamminen, owner and Chairman of the Board of Exilight: "With Lagercrantz as owner, Exilight gains a financially strong and long-term owner who is able to help Exilight into new markets."

Exilight will form part of the Lagercrantz Mechatronics division as from December 2016. The acquisition is expected to generate a small positive addition to the Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.

Stockholm, 23 December 2016

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, telephone +46 8700 66 70

Magnus Söderlind, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development, Lagercrantz Group AB, telephone +46 8 700 66 80,

or visit our website www.lagercrantz.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/lagercrantz-group/r/lagercrantz-acquires-exilight-oy,c2156435

The following files are available for download: