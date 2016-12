Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc

ClosedPeriod Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from Sunday 25 December 2016 it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the six months to 31 December 2016.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel: 0131 220 0733

23 December 2016