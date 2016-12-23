Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Aurora LPG Holding ASA as of 28 December, 2016. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: AURLPGo ----------------------------- ISIN code: NO00010701279 ----------------------------- Order book ID: 102986 -----------------------------



The last day of trading will be 27, December, 2016.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Sofia Tångelin or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.