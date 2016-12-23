Information From Altor Regarding The Public Offer to the Shareholders of Transcom

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States of America, or any other jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

On 21 December 2016, Altor AB ("Altor") announced a recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Transcom WorldWide AB ("Transcom" or the "Company") to tender all their shares in Transcom to Altor (the "Offer").

Altor has been informed that SEB SICAV 2 - SEB Listed Private Equity Fund and SEB Alternative Strategies SICAV - SEB Industrial Opportunities (together the "SEB funds"), that are two of the owners in Transcom that have undertaken to accept the Offer subject to certain conditions, because of an operational mistake have reduced their total holding in Transcom from approximately 13.0% of the shares and votes in Transcom to below 10% of the shares and votes in Transcom, as set out in a shareholding notification that was announced on 22 December 2016.

Hans Ek, Head of Corporate Governance at SEB Investment Management AB, has informed Altor that SEB Investment Management AB's positive attitude towards the Offer remains unchanged.

For questions, please contact:

Tor Krusell

Head of Communications, Altor Equity Partners

Phone: +46 70 543 87 47

E-mail: tor.krusell@altor.se

Information about the Offer is made available at: www.altor.com/transcomoffer

Altor discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for publication on 22 December 2016, 10.30 p.m. CET.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: