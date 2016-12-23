The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on January 2, 2017. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:



Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code LT0000630030 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 215 m EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of issue Is set during auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value, EUR 100 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity, in days 878 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2017-01-04 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2019-06-01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be 500 000 submitted by one auction participant, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The cut-off yield, % is not announced -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate (annual interest rate), % 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of coupons per year 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon payment dates 2017-06-01; 2018-06-01; 2019-06-01. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB0N019D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB0N019D --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market - to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.



