EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 DECEMBER 2016 SHARES



NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE



A total of 1 231 476 new shares subscribed in the directed issue of Nexstim plc will be traded on First North Finland together with the old shares as of 27 December 2016.



Identifiers of Nexstim plc's share:



Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 37 791 752



TIEDOTE, 23.12.2016 OSAKKEET



NEXSTIM OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI



Nexstim Oyj:n suunnatussa annissa merkityt yhteensä 1.231.476 uutta osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 27.12.2016 alkaen.



Nexstim Oyj:n osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 37.791.752



