Publication of Activity and Portfolio Update and Fair Value of Notes

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

EQT Mid-Market Credit SV S.A., reg. no. B 193.498, (the "Issuer") today published its activity and portfolio update in respect of its issued Class A4 EUR Notes (ISIN SE0007045802) and Class B4 EUR Notes (ISIN SE0007185582) for the period ending on 30 September 2016.

As at September 30, 2016, each Class A4 EUR Note (ISIN SE0007045802) and Class B4 EUR Note (ISIN SE0007185582) has an unaudited fair value (based on underlying assets and liabilities, and ongoing expenses of the Issuer) of EUR 121,057.29 and EUR 121,057.29, respectively.

This information is of the type which the Issuer is legally bound to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act (lagen om värdepappersmarknaden). The information was made public on December 23, 2016 at 10:00 CET.

Luxembourg, December 23, 2016

EQT Mid-Market Credit SV S.A

For more information, please contact:

EQT Press Office

+46 8 506 553 34

www.eqtpartners.com

About THE ISSUER

EQT Mid-Market Credit SV S.A. is a Luxembourg incorporated securitization vehicle and has issued and listed Class A4 Notes and Class B4 Notes pursuant to a prospectus dated June 17, 2015, as supplemented on April 5, 2016 on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) in Stockholm, Sweden.

For further information please visit www.eqt.se/eqtmmcsv

About EQT

EQT is a leading global private equity group with approximately EUR 30 billion in raised capital. EQT has portfolio companies in Europe, Asia and the US with total sales of more than EUR 15 billion and approximately 100,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

For further information please visit www.eqtpartners.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: