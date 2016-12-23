EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 DECEMBER 2016 SHARES



ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT Plc: MERGING OF THE NEW SHARES



The 1 330 000 new shares (OREITN0116) of Orava Residential Reit Plc will be traded together with the old shares (OREIT) as of 27 December 2016. The last trading day of the new shares (OREITN0116) will be 23 December 2016.



Identifiers:



Trading code: OREIT ISIN code: FI4000068614 Orderbook id: 97068 Number of shares: 9 657 567



Trading ends:



Trading code: OREITN0116 ISIN code: FI4000197942 Orderbook id: 119329



Nasdaq Helsinki, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 23.12.2016 OSAKKEET



ORAVA ASUNTORAHASTO OYJ: UUSIEN OSAKKEIDEN YHDISTÄMINEN



Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj:n uudet osakkeet (OREITN0116), yhteensä 1.330.000 kappaletta, ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden (OREIT) kanssa 27.12.2016 alkaen. Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj:n uudet osakkeet (OREITN0116) ovat viimeistä kertaa kaupankäynnin kohteena 23.12.2016.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: OREIT ISIN-koodi: FI4000068614 id: 97068 Osakemäärä: 9.657.567



Kaupankäynti päättyy:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: OREITN0116 ISIN-koodi: FI4000197942 id: 119329



Nasdaq Helsinki, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260