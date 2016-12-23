EXCHANGE NOTICE, 23 DECEMBER 2016 SHARES



ELITE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC: CONVERSION OF A SHARES TO B SHARES AND DIRECTED ISSUES



A total of 1 702 960 A shares converted to B shares of Elite Asset Management Plc will be traded together with the old B shares as of 27 December 2016.



A total of 354 130 new shares subscribed in the directed issues of Elite Asset Management Plc will be traded on First North Finland together with the old shares as of 27 December 2016.



Identifiers of Elite Asset Management Plc's B share:



Trading code: ELVHB ISIN code: FI4000157441 Orderbook id: 114441 Number of shares: 3 137 640



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 23.12.2016 OSAKKEET



ELITE VARAINHOITO OYJ: A-OSAKKEIDEN MUUNTAMINEN B-OSAKKEIKSI JA SUUNNATUT ANNIT



Elite Varainhoito Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 1.702.960 osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena yhdessä vanhojen B-osakkeiden kanssa 27.12.2016 alkaen.



Elite Varainhoito Oyj:n suunnatuissa anneissa merkityt yhteensä 354 130 uutta osaketta ovat kaupankäynnin kohteena First North Finland -markkinapaikalla yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 27.12.2016 alkaen.



Elite Varainhoito Oyj:n B-osakkeen perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ELVHB ISIN-koodi: FI4000157441 id: 114441 Osakemäärä: 3.137.640



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260