It has been a big year for off-grid solar in Sub-Sahara Africa. What have been the major developments in the market, and how has Off Grid Electric taken advantage of them? Xavier Helgesen: We have seen corporates move into the market at scale. We saw this with partnerships such as Engie and Bboxx. We have seen the Department for International Development (DFID) and Power Africa raise the profile of the sector dramatically from a development perspective. Ultimately, though, the battle is for the hearts and minds of customers. In that, we have focused heavily on product innovation and customer insight, and our offering has gotten dramatically more compelling as a result.

Can you give more details about the partnership with EDF, and are there plans for further expansion in 2017? XH: In November we announced a partnership with EDF, a global leader in low-carbon energies. We've kicked off a pilot in Côte d'Ivoire and have plans in place to expand across West Africa. This is the first partnership of its kind, bringing together the largest energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...