Crain Communications Ltd. to merge its two European brands focused on plastics industry

Plastics News Europe to serve as the company's signature plastic industry brand across Europe.

DETROIT, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Crain Communications Ltd. announced today the merging of the readership and marketing reach of its Plastics News Europe and Plastics & Rubber Weekly brands. Previously, Plastics News Europe served primarily continental Europe while Plastics & Rubber Weekly served the United Kingdom. Beginning 1 January, Plastics News Europe will serve as the company's signature brand across Europe.

"Merging these two brands makes sense for our customers and our business," said Brennan Lafferty, vice president and group publisher of the Crain Global Polymer Group. "It simplifies our offerings to the marketplace with one brand providing content and marketing channels across print, digital, conference and trade show platforms."

Plastics News Europe Editor David Eldridge, Sales Director Matt Barber and Conference Director Donna Bushell will continue in their leadership roles.

"We have an amazing team in the UK led by David, Matt and Donna who have deep relationships throughout the plastics industry," Lafferty said. "Our goal is the same as ever - tell great stories and provide avenues for our advertisers to reach their customers, our readers."

Among the highlights for Plastics News Europe in 2017 is the first Plastics Recycling Show Europe trade show scheduled for 29-30 March in Amsterdam. In addition, Plastics News Europe will host five conferences and the annual Plastics Industry Awards gala in London in October.

"The Plastics Industry Awards continue to be the most prestigious event on the plastics industry calendar," said Barber, who directs the awards program and the Plastics Recycling Show Europe. "Innovation and excellence are celebrated while guests are treated to a spectacular night of entertainment.

"As the first dedicated plastics recycling show in mainland Europe, PRSE is a must-attend event for all involved in this sector. The free-to-enter conference and exhibition is supported by the major brands and associations in this sector. Visitors to the show will be able to learn, network and capitalise on the business opportunities plastic recycling offers," Barber said.

In addition, Plastics News Europe will host the long-standing Plastics Design & Molding trade show in 2018.

Editorial independence and integrity remain the bedrock of all Plastics News Europe products.

"Plastics News Europe is already well known for reporting developments across the whole European plastics industry, irrespective of country borders. Our aim is to serve the needs of decision makers wherever they are located - from Aberdeen to Zagreb," said Eldridge.

Crain Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Detroit-based Crain Communications Inc., a business-to-business media company with 55 brands including Plastics News, Rubber & Plastics News, Automotive News, Advertising Age and Urethanes Technology International. Crain employs more than 800 people worldwide.