Utena, Lithuania, 2016-12-23 11:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2017 will be released till the following preliminary dates:



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2016 - February 28;



- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2016- April 28;



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2017- April 28;



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2017 - July 31;



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2017- October 31.



For more information:AB "Utenos Trikotažas"



Managing Director Algirdas Šabunas



Tel.: 8 389 51445.