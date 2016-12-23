sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, December 23

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		FIRSTGROUP PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsYes
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Orbis Allan Gray Limited (parent)

Orbis Investment Management Limited (investment manager and controlled undertaking)

Orbis Asset Management Limited (investment manager and controlled undertaking)

Orbis Portforlio Management (Europe) LLP (investment manager and controlled undertaking)
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		Vidacos Nominees Limited
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		21 December 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:22 December 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		5% below

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
GB000345217360,266,75660,266,75659,397,7564.93%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
59,397,7564.93%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Orbis Investment Management Limited, Orbis Asset Management Limited and Orbis Portfolio (Europe) LLP are controlled undertakings of Orbis Allan Gray Limited.
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Michael Hampson
15. Contact telephone number:020 7291 0505

