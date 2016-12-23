FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, December 23
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|FIRSTGROUP PLC
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|Yes
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|Orbis Allan Gray Limited (parent)
Orbis Investment Management Limited (investment manager and controlled undertaking)
Orbis Asset Management Limited (investment manager and controlled undertaking)
Orbis Portforlio Management (Europe) LLP (investment manager and controlled undertaking)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|Vidacos Nominees Limited
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|21 December 2016
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|22 December 2016
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|5% below
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB0003452173
|60,266,756
|60,266,756
|59,397,756
|4.93%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|59,397,756
|4.93%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
Orbis Investment Management Limited, Orbis Asset Management Limited and Orbis Portfolio (Europe) LLP are controlled undertakings of Orbis Allan Gray Limited.
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:
|14. Contact name:
|Michael Hampson
|15. Contact telephone number:
|020 7291 0505