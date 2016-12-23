Correction refers to market segment. Correct market segment is marked in bold below. As of December 27, 2016, the following bond loan issued by Hancap AB will be delisted from STO FN Bond Market Retail upon requests by the issuer. Last day of trading is December 23, 2016.



Issuer: Hancap AB -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005455607 -------------------------------------------------- Short Name: HANC 01 -------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: December 23, 2016 -------------------------------------------------- Term: Delisted from December 27, 2016 --------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Sofia Tångelin, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.