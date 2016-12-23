

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound turned mixed against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, after data showed that the U.K. economy expanded more than previously estimated in the third quarter.



The latest report from the Office for National Statistics showed that gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the second quarter, which was revised up from 0.5 percent. This was the 15th consecutive quarter of positive growth since the first quarter of 2013.



Meanwhile, year-on-year growth was revised down to 2.2 percent from 2.3 percent.



European shares are higher, after the Italian government agreed to a bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse settled fraud suits with the U.S. over toxic securities.



The currency held steady in the Asian session.



The pound bounced off to 1.2286 against the greenback, from a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2246 hit at 4:15 am ET. The next possible resistance for the pound-greenback pair is seen around the 1.26 mark.



The pound declined further to a new 3-week low of 1.2569 against the Swiss franc, compared to 1.2590 hit late New York Thursday. Further weakness may take the pound to a support around the 1.22 region.



Survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed a measure signaling the trends in the Swiss economy suggested that the economic growth in the near future should remain close to its long-term average.



The KOF economic barometer index held steady at 102.2 in December. The score was slightly above its long-term average. Economists had expected the reading to rise to 103.



The pound held steady against the yen and the euro, following a 2-week decline to 143.72 and a new 2-week decline to 0.8535, respectively shortly before the data. The pound finished Thursday's trading at 144.32 against the yen and 0.8495 against the euro.



Survey report by the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in the first month of 2017.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to 9.9 in January, in line with expectations, from 9.8 in December. This means that the index is expected to enjoy a strong start to 2017.



Looking ahead, U.S. new home sales for November and University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment for December are due in the New York session.



