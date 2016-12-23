Valoe Corporation Stock exchange release 23 December 2016 at 13:00 Finnish time



VALOE'S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2017



In 2017, Valoe Corporation will publish the financial statements release and three interim reports as follows:



- Financial statements release 2016 on Wednesday 22 February 2017



- Interim report January-March 2017 on Wednesday 10 May 2017



- Interim report January-June 2017 on Wednesday 30 August 2017



- Interim report January-September 2017 on Wednesday 8 November 2017



The Annual Report 2016 will be published in company's home page during the week 13/2017.



Valoe Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 25 April 2017.



In Mikkeli, 23 December 2016



Valoe Corporation



Board of Directors



For more information: Iikka Savisalo President and CEO, Valoe Corporation Tel. +358 40 521 6082, Email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.