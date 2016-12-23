China has this week expressed its disappointment that the European Commission (EC) is proposing to extend tariffs on solar components and cells coming into the EU from China for an additional two years.

Wang Hejun, who represents China's Ministry of Commerce, is quoted by Reuters as stating: "The measures that the European Commission takes not only damage the interests of Chinese enterprises, but also harm the long-term interests of the EU."

Hejun, who is the chief of Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau, urged the EC to "completely terminate the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese solar products as soon as possible", adding that more cooperation is required by both Chinese and European authorities to reach a more amicable solution.

Earlier this week, in documents ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...