

Chevron Corp.(CVX) said that its wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Star Energy Consortium to sell Chevron's Indonesian and Philippines Geothermal assets.



In Indonesia, Chevron subsidiaries operate the Darajat and Salak geothermal fields in West Java. In the Philippines, company subsidiaries have a 40 percent equity interest in the Philippine Geothermal Production Company Inc., which operates the Tiwi and Mak-Ban geothermal power plants in Southern Luzon.



