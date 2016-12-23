PJSC Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant - Result of Meeting

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release - Decem ber 2 3 , 2016

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant's Board Meeting Decisions

Chelyabinsk, Russia - December 23, 2016 - Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant (LSE, MICEX: CHZN), Russia's largest producer of zinc and zinc alloys, announces the decisions made by the Board of Directors at the correspondence meeting on December 23, 2016.

As it was disclosed earlier, on December 22, 2016 the Company has received Mandatory offer after the term of its consideration by the Bank of Russia provided by the Law. The Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company OJSC jointly with its affiliates owns 95,57% of ordinary CZP shares. The mandatory offer concerns purchasing of 2 402 507 (Two million four hundred two thousand five hundred seven) ordinary shares of the Company belonging to other shareholders at the price of 681 rubles per one ordinary share ("The offered purchase price"), the Board of CZP PJSC directors adopted recommendations for this mandatory offer and recommended to CZP shareholders to accept it.

CZP Board of Directors has made the decision on the direction to owners of securities of CZP PJSC of the Mandatory offer and CZP Board of Directors' recommendations till January 06, 2017.

According to the Federal Law "On Joint-stock Companies", CZP PJSC shareholders to whom the Mandatory offer is addressed have the right to accept it by the direction of Security Sale Application.

Global Depository Receipts (GDR) owners can take part in the Mandatory offer after settlement of these GDR, obtaining shares in return and the direction of the Application based on the Mandatory offer in order, on conditions and terms provided by the Mandatory offer.

If a shareholder make the decision on sale of CZP PJSC shares on the basis of the Mandatory offer, it is necessary to address or to provide personally to the Company's registrar - JSC Vedeniye reestrov kompanii (Dobrolyubov St., the 16, 6 floor, 620014, Yekaterinburg) the Application on security sale.

The application form, the text of the Mandatory offer, the recommendation of the Board of directors and the information message about an order of acceptance of the Mandatory offer are available on the Company website http://www.zinc.ru on the "Investors" page, the "Mandatory Offer" subsection

