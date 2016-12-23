Sleek and intuitive site puts live table games in the spotlight

Live dealer pioneer Codeta.com is now available to players in the UK for the first time, with the aim of revolutionising the online casino sector.

The site is the brainchild of Swedish online gaming veterans, and has been developed over a number of years by some of the brightest minds and creative talents in the industry.

The result is a sleek and intuitive site offering players a variety of live dealer games including blackjack and roulette from the likes of NetEnt and Evolution Gaming.

The games are streamed from a number of dedicated studios, and include the Codeta.com branding and a number of fun themes.

Codeta plans to carve out a name for itself as a pioneer and leader in live table games, but also has a selection of other table games and slots from IGT, Microgaming and others.

The site is available on desktop, and has also been optimized for play on mobile and tablet devices, both Android and iOS.

Codeta CEO Edward Ihre, said: "We are thrilled to have finally launched in the UK after months of tweaking and fettling our product to make sure it meets player demands while also raising the bar even higher for what they can expect from an online casino site.

"Our take on online casino is simple; there is a lot more than just slots, free spins and bonuses. Live casino offers players a fully-immersive experience, with table games providing unrivalled excitement and authenticity. If you love live table games, Codeta.com is the place for you."

New players signing up to Codeta.com will receive a Welcome Bonus of 10% Topup/cashback during the first week on all games.

The name Codeta is a take on the French phrase coup d'état; with the site kick-starting a revolution against the current status quo of the online casino industry.

About Codeta:

Codeta.com is a Malta and UK-licensed online casino operator with a focus on live table games. The sleek and intuitive site is powered by EveryMatrix, and offers players an authentic, immersive experience like no other. Find out more at www.codeta.com

