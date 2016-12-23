EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.12.2016 TURBO WARRANTS



CORRECRTION: Template attached



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 27.12.2016



3 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 27.12.2016. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 23.12.2016 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 27.12.2016



3 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 27.12.2016. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=609547