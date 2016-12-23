BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 22 December 2016 were: 406.10c per share (US cents) - Capital only 330.28p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 413.48c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 336.28p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the buyback for cancellation of 18,800 ordinary shares on 22 December 2016, the Company's share capital consists of 35,933,428 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,400,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.