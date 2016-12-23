THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 23
|The European Investment Trust plc
Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 22 December 2016 was 919.61p including estimated current period revenue and 893.46p excluding current period revenue.
This is based on 42,009,896 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.
23 December 2016
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP