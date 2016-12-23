BODYCOTE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii Bodycote PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights Yes

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited (Parent Company)



4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 22/12/2016

6. Date on which issuer notified: 23/12/2016

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: vi, vii Standard Life Investments Limited - 14%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix

Class/type of

shares



if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x

Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect

GB00B3FLWH99 27,418,873 27,418,873 27,273,132 27,273,132 14.245%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date xiii Exercise/

Conversion Period xiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx

Nominal Delta

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights

27,273,132 14.245%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi



Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited - 14.245%

Standard Life Investments Limited - 13.970%

Ignis Investment Services Limited - Below 5%

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease

to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold

voting rights:



13. Additional information: Total voting rights of 191,456,172 based on company announcement as at 30th November 2016

14. Contact name: U. Ball, Group Company Secretary Bodycote plc