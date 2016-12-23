What "The Crown" Means for the Future of Netflix StockNetflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) showed a gain of one percent Wednesday after analysts praised the success of its new original content "The Crown."While one percent is hardly a game-breaking surge, what's interesting to note for the future is how Netflix stock came in to this gain. "The Crown," the streaming service's new show about Queen Elizabeth II, has received widespread critical and commercial acclaim, which led Loop Capital's David W. Miller to predict a boost.

