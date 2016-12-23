

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests that Wall Street stocks may open Friday's session mixed. On the last day of trading before the Christmas, forecasters are calling for a gain in new home sales. Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading mixed.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 2 points, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are slipping 2.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday. The major averages closed in the red for the second straight day but off their lows of the session. The Dow edged down 23.08 points or 0.1 percent to 19,918.88, the Nasdaq fell 24.01 points or 0.4 percent to 5,447.42 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.22 points or 0.2 percent to 2,260.96.



On the economic front, new home sales data for November, provided by the Census Bureau, the Commerce department and the Housing and Urban Development department will be released at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 580K, up from 563K last month.



The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment data for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.0, unchanged from the previous week.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count data that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, North American rig count was 871 and U.S. rig count climbed to 637.



In the corporate sector, Cintas Corp. (CTAS) revealed a profit of $121.23 million, or $1.13 per share, up from $113.57 million, or $1.03 per share last year. Wall Street analysts expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, excluding special items. Revenue for the quarter rose 6.6 percent to $1.30 billion from $1.22 billion in the previous year.



Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc. (OHRP) announced a wider net loss of $25.766 million, compared to $15.197 million last year. Loss per share widened to $0.82 from $0.54 a year ago.



Lockheed Martin said it received $1.45 billion contract for PAC-3 Missiles domestic and international orders.



Asian stocks closed mostly in the red on Friday, the last trading day before Christmas, after Wall Street stocks fell for a second straight session overnight.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 29.40 points or 0.94 percent to 3,110.15. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed down 61.44 points or 0.28 percent at 21,574.76.



Australian shares fell slightly as gains among oil stocks offset weakness in the mining sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 16 points or 0.28 percent to 5,627.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 16.70 points or 0.29 percent lower at 5,675.10.



European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 3.60 points or 0.07 percent, the German DAX is climbing 10.28 points or 0.09 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 6.41 points or 0.09 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 15.51 points or 0.19 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.17 percent.



