Global Autonomous Vehicles Land, Water, Air Market Report 2017-2037 with a Look at the $0.7 Trillion Electric Vehicle Business as a Whole - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Autonomous Vehicles Land, Water, Air 2017-2037" report to their offering.

This report looks at the whole subject in a critical manner revealing how the electric vehicle business at over $0.7 trillion in 2017 will include many new autonomous forms creating one billion dollar businesses for both the vehicles and their components. On the other hand, it shows how part of this story is the arrival of peak internal combustion engine, peak lead acid battery and peak car within 15 years causing mayhem in the industries involved.



We note that suppliers plan to sell a lot of autonomous cars to private individuals yet 70% of us will live in cities soon where cars, autonomous or not, will be banned or severely dissuaded from entering. We question whether the necessary price increases can stick for private cars but note a host of applications where premium pricing will be no problem at all, such are the benefits.



The report reveals the many very different reasons for adoption of autonomous vehicles in commercial, industrial, military, marine, aerospace and other applications and the very different degree of difficulty in achieving what is needed. Impediments are inspected, from insurance, legal, privacy and multiple road use issues to cost reducing hardware and software and making it more capable. Will the biomimetic approach of minimal sensors and superb sensor fusion software and data management prevail or are we headed for a burgeoning amount of hardware of increasing sophistication?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Autonomy of navigation, task and power

1.2. Levels of autonomy

1.3. Why have autonomy?

1.4. Many autonomous car trials

1.5. Autonomy hits sales of cars but not of other vehicles

1.6. Convergence of technologies and new challenges

1.7. Hype curve for autonomy today

1.8. Strength of autonomy purchase propositions

1.9. Terminology

1.10. Autonomy of navigation, task and power: examples

1.11. Technologies of EIVs

1.12. Technology of autonomy

1.13. The current players in on-road autonomy

1.14. Market forecasts

1.15. Autonomy roadmap

1.16. Mining

1.17. Consolidation of hardware suppliers



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Definition and building blocks

2.2. Progress towards full autonomy

2.3. Connectivity and automation reduce fuel consumption

2.4. Level 5 autonomous vehicles

2.5. Autonomous vehicles are best when they are electric

2.6. Benefits of autonomy



3. SOME IMPORTANT APPLICATIONAL SECTORS

3.1. Agricultural Robots and Drones

3.2. Autonomous ships

3.3. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles AUV



4. LEVEL 5 AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Degree of difficulty

4.2. Autonomous vehicles in warehousing and logistics

4.3. Autonomy technology overview: land, water, air

4.4. Hardware toolkit on land



5. SOFTWARE AND PROCESSOR TECHNOLOGY FOR AUTONOMY

5.1. Mission centric advances

5.2. Autonomous vehicle platform: functional diagram for sensing and control

5.3. Processing for fully autonomous vehicles



6. LIDAR FOR AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES

6.1. LIDAR for autonomous vehicles



7. AUTONOMOUS ENERGY INDEPENDENT VEHICLES EIV; AEROSPACE, LAND, WATER

7.1. End game is energy independent pure electric not dynamic charging

7.2. Electric vehicle powertrain evolution: typical figures expected for cars

7.3. Key enabling technologies by powertrain

7.4. Com-BAT surveillance bat

7.5. Solar Ship EIV helium inflatable fixed wing aircraft Canada autonomous, sun alone

7.6. Northrop Grumman surveillance airship up for 10 years

7.7. Mitre DARPA airship USA

7.8. Titan Aerospace UAV USA

7.9. Solar Eagle UAV USA

7.10. Self assembling autonomous unmanned EIV aircraft Aurora Flight Sciences

7.11. Charge autonomous delivery truck UK

7.12. New Airbus autonomous aircraft November 2016

7.13. Tesla surprises November 2016

7.14. Driverless-vehicle options now include scooters November 2016



Companies Mentioned



- Mitre DARPA airship USA

- Solar Eagle UAV USA

- Titan Aerospace UAV USA



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hb87m3/autonomous

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716