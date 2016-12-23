China Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market - Expected to Reach $4 Billion by 2024 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market Analysis By Application (Utilities, Oil And Gas, Buildings, Industries, Transportation Infrastructure, Off-Grid Renewable, Telecommunication) And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The China stationary lead acid battery market is expected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2024.

Off-grid renewable segment was valued at USD 115.6 million and is projected to witness substantial gains over the forecast period on account of growing number of off-grid installations in light of government support, and increasing focus on improving living conditions in rural areas by the private sector, social organizations, and communities working. Moreover, the absence of an efficient grid system in remote villages will fuel growth over the forecast period.



Transportation infrastructure will witness significant rise at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2024 in light of the announcement of an infrastructural development plan by the China Ministry of Transport and the National Development and Reform Commission for the development of rails (trackside), roads, marine buoys, aviation beacons and tunnels.



Abundant availability of lead acid battery in various sizes and specifications along with high current level will augment its demand over the upcoming years. Low-cost and easy availability of lead acid batteries for different specifications coupled with excellent properties including low maintenance, durability, low self-discharging, and high discharge rate capability will lead to industry expansion over the next eight years. 100% recyclability and simple extraction process of these batteries will increase industry size over the next eight years.

