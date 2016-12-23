Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2016-2020: Global TPMS OEM Market Size Will Increase by Approximately 80% from 2015 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

Global TPMS OEM market size has been more than 40 million sets by the end of 2015, of which, the European Union has the largest market share of 38.7%, followed by the United States with 28.4%. In the future, with mandatory installation of TPMS in more countries and regions as well as steady growth of automobile market, global TPMS industry will usher in rapid development. It is predicted that by 2020, global TPMS OEM market size will increase by approximately 80% from 2015.



China is the world's largest automobile market, with TPMS mandatory standards approved by the technical review in September 2016 and expected to be released in the first half of 2017. In addition, the time for mandatory installation of TPMS in M1 vehicles has been basically determined, i.e. mandatory installation of TPMS in all newly-authorized cars from January 1, 2019 and in all in-production cars from January 1, 2020. Since the enforcement of TPMS mandatory standards in 2019, China will see new demand for nearly 20 million sets of TPMS a year; by 2020, China will surpass Europe and the United States and become the world's largest TPMS market.



Global TPMS market is controlled by Schrader, Continental, Pacific, TRW, and HUF, which accounted for a combined 90% of market share in 2015. TPMS chip market is monopolized by GE, Infineon, and NXP. Guangdong Hiway Integrated Circuit Technology Co., Ltd. as China's first TPMS chip manufacturer independently produced the global minimum, the domestic first TPMS chip in 2016.



Foreign investment has accounted for a big share of the Chinese TPMS OEM and aftermarket; the world's top five companies have entered China and occupied the high-end market. Chinese OEM suppliers with experience in bulk supply include Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation, Shanghai Hangsheng Industry Co., Ltd., Sate Auto Electronic Co., Ltd., etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of TPMS Industry



2 Global TPMS Industry



3 China TPMS Industry



4 Foreign Companies



5 Mainland Chinese Companies



6 Taiwanese Companies



7 Sensor Chip Suppliers



8 Summary & Forecast



