Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $232 Billion by 2025 - Growing Patient Pool in India, China & Japan - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Type, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 232.7 billion by 2025. Continual introduction of innovative products coupled with increasing need for early diagnosis of the disease is the prime factor driving the market growth.



In addition, rapid growth of the sector is attributed to the penetration of technologically advanced laboratory systems that have improved oncological screening in yielding accurate outcomes. Rising incidence of cancer is triggering the demand for these screening tests and imaging modalities that are used for monitoring disease progression.



In 2015, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share of more than 40%. Focused research efforts in oncology for the development of early tumor detection tools coupled with grants from government healthcare agencies are contributing to a strong medical ecosystem to fight cancer in this region.



The growing patient pool in India, China, and Japan; due to the support in diagnostic process at comparatively lower prices; and a favorable regulatory framework are some of the factors boosting the market growth in this region.





Companies Mentioned:



Abbott



Qiagen



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Siemens Healthcare GmbH



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



GE Healthcare



Hologic,Inc.



Becton, Dickinson and Company



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Illumina, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Cancer Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Screening Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Screening Type & Application Type



7 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dksjt9/cancer

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716