Global Aerostat Systems Market 2016-2020 - Segmentation & Analysis by Payload - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global aerostat systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.18% during the period 2016-2020. It covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerostat systems market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of aerostat systems.

The Global Aerostat Systems Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is accelerated use of aerostat systems. An increase in the national security threats calls for increased sophistication and capabilities of communication systems to address them. The concurrent rise in the number of aerostats requires simultaneous expansion of data analysis, storage, security, and dissemination.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for surveillance. The growing demand for better cross-border and maritime surveillance, due to an increase in extremist attacks and cross-border disputes globally, is a major factor for the increased procurement and development of aerostats. Of late, developed economies such as the US and Japan are investing heavily in ISR payloads to enhance their military intelligence, communication, and border security. Aerostat systems provide surveillance and communication facilities in emergency situations

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is scarcity of helium gas. Aerostat systems with long endurance have posed problems due to the shortage of helium gas and accordingly requiring a refill. In Afghanistan, for example, one of the airships ran into a problem in 2011, as it needed helium gas, but DLA Energy, that was the supplier of helium, were unable to supply on time due to the shortage. Manufacturing and deployment of helium in bulk containers is a very lengthy process, and hence it has become one of the major challenges.

