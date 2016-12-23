Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Smart Elevators Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The report highlights the adoption of Smart Elevators market in Europe. Based on the Solution, the Smart Elevators Market is segmented into New Deployment, Modernization and Maintenance segment.

The New Deployment segment is further segmented into Elevator Access Control Security and Elevator Automation sub segments. Based on the applications, the market is bifurcated into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Other segments. The countries included in the report are Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Increasing spending capabilities of the countries across the world, advantages of smart elevators and rising demand of green transportation solution amongst consumers have boosted the smart elevators market in different regions.

The demand for smart elevators is growing due to its destination dispatch technologies and access control systems that enhance the operating speed of the elevators. Further, use of smart elevators in residential, and commercial buildings reduces waiting time of the passengers, provides enhanced security via access control systems which in-turn provides secure environment for the passengers to travel hundreds of floor safely. The use of smart elevators is on large scale in commercial and residential buildings.

Smart elevators are integrated with destination dispatch technology and this technology efficiently manages the traffic in a building. It directs the passengers waiting for a certain floor in the building to specific elevator. Smart elevators, therefore can transport more number of passengers within a specific period in comparison to conventional elevators.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Smart Elevators Market By Solution

4. Europe Smart Elevators Market By Application

5. Country Level Analysis

6. Company Profiles

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Schindler Holding AG

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp AG

Fujitec

Bosch Security Systems

Kone Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fbnp9/europe_smart

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161223005165/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Elevators and Escalators