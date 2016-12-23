Arise has Signed an Operations Management Agreement With Tellenes Vindpark

LAHOLM, Sweden, Dec 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Arise AB has signed a 4-year operations management agreement with Tellenes Vindpark AS. The Tellenes wind farm is located in Rogaland county in the south-west of Norway and it will have an installed capacity of approx. 160 MW once operational.

Arise will start to deliver services during the latter part of the construction phase in Q1 2017. The operations management services will start when the wind farm becomes operational which is expected to occur in the second half of 2017. The Tellenes wind farm is owned by funds managed by BlackRock.

"We are very happy to have entered into this agreement. It represents our first contract in the Norwegian market and our second deal with BlackRock", says Daniel Johansson, CEO Arise AB.

Including Tellenes, Arise now manages approx. 655 MW of wind power, thereof about 415 MW on behalf of external clients.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.15 CET on 23 December 2016.

