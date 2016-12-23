sprite-preloader
Freitag, 23.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,967 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 918846 ISIN: CA4229101098 Ticker-Symbol: HBP 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP
HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELIX BIOPHARMA CORP0,9670,00 %