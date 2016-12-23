

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro traded higher against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, after the Italian government passed the decree for a bailout plan of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Deutsche and Credit Suisse agreed to settle the disputes relating to the sale of mortgage-backed securities.



Italian cabinet approved a rescue plan of EUR 20 billion to help troubled banks starting with Monte Paschi, after the lender failed to raise EUR 5 billion from private investors to stay afloat.



After negotiations, Germany's Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a $7.2 billion fine to the U.S. authorities over an investigation into sale of mortgage-backed securities. Meanwhile, Swiss bank Credit Suisse will pay a $5.3 billion fine to settle its own dispute with US authorities over similar alleged actions.



Further underpinning the currency was positive economic data out of Germany and France.



Survey report by the Nuremberg-based market research group GfK showed that Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve in the first month of 2017.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index rose to 9.9 in January, in line with expectations, from 9.8 in December. This means that the index is expected to enjoy a strong start to 2017.



French consumer spending grew for the second straight month in November, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed.



Another report on GDP also painted a positive picture of the economy. GDP grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the third quarter, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the second quarter.



The currency showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the euro rose against the greenback and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the franc.



The single currency spiked up to a 4-day high of 1.0733 against the Swiss franc, up from Thursday's closing value of 1.0700. The euro may locate resistance around the 1.09 mark.



Survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed that a measure signaling the trends in the Swiss economy suggested that the economic growth in the near future should remain close to its long-term average.



The KOF economic barometer index held steady at 102.2 in December. The score was slightly above its long-term average. Economists had expected the reading to rise to 103.



The 19-nation currency edged up to 1.0463 against the greenback and held steady in a short while. On the upside, 1.06 is likely seen as the next resistance level for the euro-greenback pair.



Rebounding from an early low of 0.8489 against the pound, the euro advanced to a new 2-week high of 0.8535. Continuation of the euro's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 0.87 region.



Data the Office for National Statistics showed that the U.K. economy expanded more than previously estimated in the third quarter.



Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent from the second quarter, which was revised up from 0.5 percent. This was the 15th consecutive quarter of positive growth since the first quarter of 2013.



The euro was trading higher at 1.5149 against the kiwi, 1.4518 against the aussie and 1.4115 against the loonie, up from its early lows of 1.5107, 1.4443 and 1.4067, respectively. The euro is likely to challenge resistance around 1.53 against the kiwi, 1.47 against the aussie and 1.44 against the loonie.



On the flip side, the euro eased back to 122.55 against the yen, from an early high of 122.76. The next possible support for the euro-yen pair pair is seen around the 121.00 level.



Looking ahead, U.S. new home sales for November and University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment for December are due in the New York session.



