INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Invesco Asia Trust plc announces that on 23 December 2016, it purchased for holding in treasury 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 226.3133p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,035,406 ordinary shares held in treasury and 83,478,716 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 87,514,122.

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

23 December 2016