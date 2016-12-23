sprite-preloader
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 23

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
JANN BROWN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionSHARE PURCHASE IN LIEU OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£8.66962
d)Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume


962

£8.66
e)Date of the transaction
2016-12-23
f)Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© 2016 PR Newswire