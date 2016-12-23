To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 23 December 2016



Announcement no. 109/2016



Fixing of Interest Coupon



Interest rate for BRFkredit's:



Series 422.B OA.18 with ISIN DK0009363087 has per 1 January 2017 and until and including 30 June 2017 been set at 0.0000 % p.a.



Series 422.E.OA.21 with ISIN DK0009367153 has per 1 January 2017 and until and including 30 June 2017 been set at 0.0000 % p.a.



Best Regards



BRFkredit a/s Søren Winkler Head of Analysis Direct Phone: +45 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk Web: brf.dk Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.