So, hands up who's going to miss 2016? Nobody? It's true that this has been a testing year on many fronts - from the never-ending cascade of celebrity deaths to the shocks of Brexit and Donald Trump's election victory - 2016 has been a nerve-shredder, a patience-tester, a weary weight on the shoulders of society.

But now that it's almost over, the distance of time - allied to a large helping of IHS Markit's exemplary analysis - permits us to see the green shoots of positivity that have poked through the canvas of darkness.

To wit: the solar industry added 77 GW of new capacity this year, the most ever, and a 34% increase on 2015. That's a reason to be cheerful. And we will do even better next year, reaching an estimated 79 GW next year - which is still growth, but a distinct slowing of the +30% the market has recorded for two years straight.

The IHS Markit data forecasts a further single-digit growth in 2018, before a stronger market recovery in 2019. China is taking its foot off the gas slightly, lowering its 2020 installation goal from 150 GW to 110 GW, and this will weigh on installation figures in 2017, IHS believes. However, India will likely hit 10 GW of new capacity and overtake Japan as the third-largest solar market on the planet.

"The Indian solar market is rapidly maturing and it is benefiting from low system costs globally," said IHS Technology senior analyst Josefin Berg.

India aims high Hot on the heels of IHS' effusive praise, India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA) outlined a draft ten-year energy blueprint that forecasts that the nation will exceed its Paris Agreement renewable energy target by half, and three years ahead of schedule.

Based on the CEA's projections, India will source 57% of its energy from renewables by 2027, which is an impressive advance on the 40% by 2030 target agreed to at COP21 last year. By 2027, Energy Minister ...

