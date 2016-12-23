Microbiome Therapeutics Market to Reach $433 Million by 2025 - Increasing Initiatives & Government Programs Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research And Markets Has Announced The Addition Of The "Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2014 - 2025" Report To Their Offering.

The microbiome therapeutics market is expected to reachUSD 433.5 million by 2025. Increasing funding initiatives and government programs to support this research are high impact rendering drivers anticipated to foster market growth.

The launch of human microbiome project byNHS in Europe and the microbiome initiative by the U.S. Government are some of the crucial Government initiatives pertaining to market growth. The U.S. Government has announced to have invested overUSD 121 million in the microbiome initiative with additionalUSD 100 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Presence of strong drug pipeline can also be attributed to the highly lucrative growth. Key players are entering into collaborative agreements with venture capital firms and research institutes for enhancing therapeutics pipeline through development of efficient and safe drugs. Some of the companies that recently formed collaborative agreements are Seventure Partners & Enterome Bioscience; Vedanta Biosciences & Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.; and Seventure Partners & Eligo Bioscience.

Companies Mentioned:

Microbiome Therapeutics Llc

Seres Therapeutics

Enterome Bioscience

Maat Pharma

Rebiotix, Inc

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Second Genome

Openbiome

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology & Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Microbiome Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4 Microbiome Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5 Microbiome Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6 Microbiome Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Application

7 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report, visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4j4zrr/microbiome

