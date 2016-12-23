Global CAD Market in Industrial Machinery Industry 2016-2020: Increase in Government Initiatives in Machine Tools Sector / Threat of Piracy / Development of Smart Factories - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global CAD market in the industrial machinery industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAD market in the industrial machinery industry for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of CAD software licenses and services. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Developments in CAD modeling is gaining traction in the global CAD market in the industrial machinery industry. Modeling is basically a set of rules that help during computer modeling of 3D solids. There are mainly two types of modeling in CAD which includes parametric modeling and direct modeling. Parametric modeling uses parameters to define a particular model. Direct modeling allows the designer to get direct access to the geometry of the product, allowing complete manipulation and editing, with least concerns about features and dimensions.

According to the report, the role of CAD in packaging machinery will drive growth in the market. Packaging machinery are special types of machinery that help with packaging products before their dispatch for storage and distribution networks. A major driver in the global packaging machinery market is the increase in demand for smart packaging. This demand is mainly witnessed in the food industry, where hygiene is of great importance. Smart packaging reduces the loss and wastage of food. The vendors are, therefore providing CAD software (SOLIDWORKS) that enables engineers to design machinery, conveying, and filling process.

Further, the report states that Piracy issues of PLM software such as CAD are a major challenge for vendors, leading to a decrease in their revenue. The sharing of a purchasing license of a single end-user with other end-users is also considered as software piracy.

Key vendors

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Other prominent vendors

BricsCAD

Encore

Graebert

RealCAD

SolveSpace

TurboCAD

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: PLM overview

Part 06: CAD and R&D

Part 07: Market landscape

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Buying criteria

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Five forces analysis

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Key vendor profiles

Part 18: Appendix

