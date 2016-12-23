Global and China Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) and Battery Industry Report 2016: China's Shipment of LiFePO4 Totaled 32,400 Tons in 2015, 65% of the World-Wide Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) and Battery Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4), a lithium battery cathode material, features moderate price, excellent safety performance and high-temperature stability. The material is primarily applied to EV and energy storage, around 80% in the former domestically in China.

Global EV sales reported 549,000 units in 2015, an upsurge of 70.4% from a year ago. Being more vigorously promoted around the globe, the EV market will see an AAGR of about 40% during 2016-2020, reaching 3.32 million units in 2020. Driven by this, global LiFePO4 shipments soared by 136.8% to 49,500 tons in 2015 and it is expected to hit 309,400 tons in 2020.

Global LiFePO4 markets are concentrated in China, Taiwan and other countries/regions with the first accounting for over 60%. China's shipment of LiFePO4 totaled 32,400 tons in 2015, 65% of the world-wide market, and is expected to attain 236,000 tons in 2020 with the proportion increasing to 76%.

LiFePO4 is directly used for the production of LiFePO4 battery. China shipped 10.97Gwh of LiFePO4 power batteries in 2015, two times higher than the 2014 level. Driven by rapid growth of new energy vehicle market, the LiFePO4 battery market will continue to expand but, affected by the substitution of ternary battery, at a slower rate, an estimated 20% during 2016-2020.

Overall, LiFePO4 and ternary material will coexist and electric bus and energy storage will be major stimuli to the development of LiFePO4 battery in China over the next five years.

Most of global LiFePO4 producers are located in China and Taiwan, but core technologies are controlled by European and American companies including A123, Valence and Phostech.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of LiFePO4 Battery

2 Global LiFePO4 Cathode Material Market

3. Chinese LiFePO4 Cathode Material Market

4 LiFePO4 Industry Chain

5. Major Substitutes of LiFePO4 Cathode Material

6 Global and Chinese LiFePO4 Producers

7. Key LiFePO4 Battery Manufacturers

