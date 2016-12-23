Research and Markets - Global Electric Car Technology and Forecasts Report 2017-2027: Is There a Hare and Tortoise Story with Tesla Terrifying the Industry by Becoming the Apple of Automotive

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Is there a hare and tortoise story here with Tesla terrifying the industry by becoming the Apple of automotive but acquiring major quality and financial challenges? Volkswagen and Daimler have become ambivalent about fuel cell cars and Toyota has just decided to go big on pure electric, in a change of emphasis. Hyundai say they are the end game, Honda says they are an important option and yet others call them "fool" cells. Who is right? Will the Chinese flood the world with half-price basic electric cars? When?

The report times peak car, peak HEV, peak PHEV and peak lead acid battery. For example, Nissan in Japan told us they have no plans to remove the lead acid battery from their pure electric cars but others are acting differently.

The report finds a huge market emerging for the cheapest, easiest way of converting existing production of cars to keep them legal as new global warming laws bite. This is the 48V mild hybrid: it will also peak in the next fifteen years but, before that, it will transmogrify into a hugely popular form of electric vehicle by becoming capable of several pure electric modes with engine off. The Mercedes broad move to 48V MH in 2017 is only part of this story.

The report's sober look at the detail reveals surprising aspects not popularly reported. For example, Fiat Chrysler is a laggard in EVs but they convinced us they are a leader in 48V MH. Why has Toyota just done a U turn on pure electric cars? Timing is all in this game.

The analysis reveals when Energy Independent Vehicles EIV become significant, not least as cars. It exposes the world of LIDAR, RADAR, cameras, software and so on for autonomy with their relative importance changing rapidly. The price trends are dramatic.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

2. INTRODUCTION

3. THE CHINA CAR PHENOMENON

4. CAR POWERTRAINS

5. STRONG HYBRID ELECTRIC POWERTRAINS

6. PURE ELECTRIC VEHICLE PEV

7. ENERGY INDEPENDENT CARS

8. SOME OF THE KEY ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES

9. ROTATING ELECTRICAL MACHINES AND THEIR CONTROLS

10. ENERGY HARVESTING INCLUDING REGENERATION

11. MEGATREND: STRUCTURAL ELECTRONICS

12. AUTONOMY TECHNOLOGIES

